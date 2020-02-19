Restaurant Brands International: A Great Business Facing Short-Term Challenges

Leverage looks high at 4.7x but it is manageable for this type of businesses.

Source: Financial Post

Since our last article on Restaurant Brands International (QSR), the stock is up 4%. I think the main drag is Tim Hortons (“TH”). However, during the last earnings call, management detailed a plan to reignite the growth in TH. In this article, I will go over that plan and the performance of Burger King (“BK”) and Popeye (“PLK”). Finally, I will go over the valuation.

Source: TipRanks

Reigniting the growth of Tim Hortons

The system-wide growth of TH shrunk 2.9% in the final quarter of 2019 while BK’s grew 8.4% and PLK’s grew a whopping 42%. This triggered management during the last earnings call to announce a plan to restart growth in TH. Even before the announcement, it was apparent that some changes were coming as the CEO of TH stepped down at the end of 2019.

Some of the changes coming are using better bread, improvement in the coffee brewing process, launching products more in line with the brand, digitalizing the menus in the drive-through, focusing on the loyalty program and preparing to phase 2 of that loyalty program.

Over the next 5 years, QSR will deploy 100 million CAD in digitalizing the drive-through menus. QSR expects that the savings in printing the menus and the labor needed to change the menus in the drive-throughs will offset the cost of the digital menus.

Source: Company 10-Ks

The lack of growth in 4Q19 didn’t impact the financials in 2019. Revenues grew 1.6% and margins improved 60bps to 23.9% even after the impact of the increased price of coffee.

Competition for Burger King and Popeye intensifying

As expected, competition in the space is intensifying. McDonald’s (MCD) released a more affordable chicken sandwich to compete with PLK’s. Also, Yum! Brands (YUM) (KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell) is entering the burger segment with the announced acquisition of Habit (HABT). YUM is planning to expand the HABT restaurants as it operates 255 restaurants in just 9 US states such as in California, Arizona and Florida.

Impossible Foods (IMPF) launched meatless pork and sausage that will be featured at BK to compete with Beyond Burger’s (BYND) alternatives. In fact, BK included the Impossible Burger in the 2 for $6 promotion to make the burgers more accessible to QSR clients.

Source: Company 10-Ks

BK’s revenue grew 7.6%, mainly due to increased traffic. The EBITDA margin is still high at 55.9% but declined 30 bps due to increased SG&A costs. Going forward BK will continue to close USA restaurants with monthly revenues lower than 850,000 and replace them with the new BK restaurants that average around 1.4 million in monthly revenues.

Source: Company 10-Ks

PLK’s revenues grew 16% in the year mainly due to traffic. This impacted mainly the EBITDA margin which increased to 39%.

A Word on Debt

At the end of the year, debt stood at 12.3 billion and net debt was 4.7 times EBITDA. While leverage is high, I think it is manageable for this type of business. Free cash flow of QSR is pretty predictable, the predictability and growth of those cash flows allowed QSR to refinance a significant portion of its debt. As a result, maturities were extended by 2 years and interest rates have been lowered by 50 bps. This will cause annual interest expenses to decline by 50 million.

Valuation

The results explained above were in line with the long-term assumptions in my initial investment case, so my target price remains $78 per share. Having said that, I think the stock could decline in the short term due to negative headwinds, namely, the coronavirus, TH’s growth performance and the competition intensifying in the burger space. We should expect a slowdown in BK international revenues as half of the 1.3k BK restaurants in China are closed. However, the impact on TH should be minimal as there are barely 30 restaurants in China. Having said that, for long-term investors, this noise shouldn’t impact long term performance.

Below is a summary of the main assumptions. Revenue growth will be driven by PLK and BK. I expect that by 2022, growth in TH should pick up. I expect gross margin to eventually return to historical levels as competition in the space will drive prices down.

Source: Author estimates

Conclusion

QSR is a great business, revenues are predictable, margins are high and franchisees deploy the capital for QSR’s growth. Having said that, QSR is facing some short and medium-term headwinds. For one, the coronavirus will have an impact on BK revenues in China, which is 2% of total sales. The competition in the burger space is intensifying but the lower margins are already baked into the $78/share target price. Finally, TH is struggling to grow the top line, but the plan in place sounds encouraging and management seems competent executors.

Taking all that into consideration, I would recommend buying the stock as it offers a 16% upside plus a 3% dividend yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QSR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.