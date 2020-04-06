Tencent's VooV Is Coming For Zoom Video

Freshly launched VooV Meeting by Tencent has already been designated for use during a digital global dialogue commemorating the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

Stocks that appreciated on the premise that the lockdowns in China are seeing a reversal in sentiment amid the normalization of activities.

However, sentiment towards U.S.-listed Chinese companies took a disastrous turn due to the confession on Thursday of inflated revenues by Luckin Coffee.

By ALT Perspective

Stocks of Chinese companies broadly climbed early in the week driven by positive news flows. On Monday, the central bank of China cut the rate on reverse repo agreements by 20 bps to 2.20 percent. It was the steepest reduction in five years, surpassing economists' expectations. The lowering of the rate at which the central bank charges the Chinese banks on week-long loans would bring down their costs and hopefully spur them to increase lending to the domestic businesses and consumers.

To add icing to the cake, the People's Bank of China also injected 50 billion yuan ($7.1 billion) into the banking system. On Tuesday, the release of China's official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index ('PMI') showing a huge rebound to 52.0 in March, up from a record-low 35.7 in February, reminded investors that China is back in business, even as much of the rest of the world is facing restricted or curtailed activities.

Savvy readers would point out that the official survey is skewed towards the larger state-owned companies and might not be reflective of the country's overall status. That's a great point. Fortunately, the privately compiled Caixin/Markit (INFO) manufacturing PMI with a larger concentration of SMEs concurred with the trend, rebounding to 50.1 in March from 40.3 the previous month.

The Chinese service sector was less impressive. While the latest official non-manufacturing PMI jumped to 52.3 in March 2020 from a record low of 29.6 in February, the Caixin/Markit version was at 43.0, below the neutral 50.0 level, signaling a continued decline in service sector output. Dr. Zhengsheng Zhong, Chairman and Chief Economist at CEBM Group explained the phenomenon:

"The epidemic will have a longer-term impact on service companies than on manufacturing enterprises, as some of the missed consumption during the outbreak - such as spending on household services and education, as well as catering and entertainment - cannot be recouped. This highlights the necessity of government policies to stimulate consumer spending."

President Xi Jinping's mention of 5G in a statement led investors to plow into tech and telecom stocks. However, sentiment towards U.S.-listed Chinese companies took a disastrous turn due to the confession on Thursday of inflated revenues by Luckin Coffee (LK), a fast-growing beverage chain in China.

The stock's subsequent crash erased any optimism that the buyout proposal on 58.com (WUBA) at a near-18 percent premium to the previous day ADS closing price on NYSE had brought about. Nevertheless, despite the debacle and profit-taking later in the week, Chinese market benchmarks (CQQQ) (FXI)(MCHI) managed to close the week better than U.S. ones (SPY) (DIA) (QTEC).

Data by YCharts

I might sound like a broken record stating this observation almost every week recently but it is a fact that the Chinese ETFs referenced in the chart achieved superior returns over the last couple of months. This is not some propaganda from China. A global multi-asset strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management (JPM) similarly wrote an opinion piece titled "Investors still favour China's assets amid the coronavirus economic shock - for good reason."

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), did worse than the broader Chinese markets, closing down 0.43 percent for the week. Although the KWEB ETF was barely changed week-on-week, its key holdings showed a wide disparity in performance. Bilibili (BILI) topped the leader board, scoring a gain of 9.0 percent. The video-sharing platform leaped up the rankings, becoming a top 10 holding of the ETF at 3.31 percent of its net assets.

This came as former heavyweights Trip.com (TCOM) and iQIYI (IQ) shed hefty chunks in valuation in the past month. The latter plunged 8.2 percent over the week. Just as the lockdowns spurred investors to pick it as a winning horse to ride the stay-at-home phenomenon, the normalization of business and industrial activities diminished its attractiveness. What's happening to iQIYI may forebode the same for current hot plays Netflix (NFLX), Zoom Video Communications (ZM), and other thematic names when the world overcome the ills of COVID-19.

For Trip.com, as the leading Online Travel Agency ('OTA') in China, I had mentioned in late January that its multi-year trend-line support might not be able to hold.

"However, the [COVID-19 outbreak] is still considered in the early days until we get a better picture of the spread after the end of the week-long holidays in China. The $2 gap from the last traded price and the multi-year support look awfully insufficient to last the next few trading sessions, not to mention weeks. I'm not confident that a few brave souls with a long-term perspective or intrepid bottom-fishing traders could keep the stock from breaching the support."

Source: ALT Perspective (weekly chart of Trip.com generated on Yahoo Finance)

It turned out that I was a month too early as there were ostensibly many more "brave souls with a long-term perspective or intrepid bottom-fishing traders" than I had anticipated who managed to nimbly profit from a limited short-lived rebound. Nonetheless, it was regrettable that the escalating pandemic had resulted in a brutal selldown since the stock fell through the floor.

Trip.com's booming international business was meant to provide another leg to its revenue growth. The spread of COVID-19 globally unexpectedly put paid to that grand plan. In contrast, NetEase (NTES) received a boost from investors and speculators alike who reckoned that its popular games would see greater demand around the world with the intensifying stay-at-home directives.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

Data by YCharts

In the subsequent section, I look into Zoom Video's woes and how that could benefit Tencent's VooV. I will also discuss the West's struggle to understand China.

Could Tencent's VooV capitalize on Zoom Video's woes?

In my previous article, my postulation that Tencent Holdings' (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) video conferencing offering, VooV Meeting could "take off globally" drew some skepticism. However, developments last week suggested I might be on to something.

"It is possible that VooV can take off globally, given that Zoom is blocked in China, and many MNCs that have staff in China might decide to simply use VooV across the entire organization to save the hassle of switching."

The United Nations ("UN") will reportedly partner Tencent to use its video conferencing and remote working platforms for a digital global dialogue commemorating its 75th anniversary on June 26. "Millions of people across the globe" would participate in the event, a publicity coup for a program launched just a few weeks ago. Awareness and usage of VooV Meeting could soar after the event.

The UN also created an online survey to solicit public views on solutions to solve the world's critical challenges. The survey would be disseminated and advertised via Tencent's social networking, gaming, media, video, and advertising platforms, a vindication of its strategic offerings and further improving its network effect.

At the same time, market darling Zoom has been facing some challenges. The use of its video-conferencing tool was banned at SpaceX (SPACE) and NASA. The former cited "significant privacy and security concerns" for the ban. Investigative media The Intercept revealed that Zoom video calls are not secured by end-to-end encryption, contrary to the company's claims.

A detailed investigation by Citizen Lab concluded that Zoom "made the classic mistake of designing and implementing their own encryption scheme" instead of using one of the existing standards. Given the "troubling security issues" uncovered, the researchers discouraged those using Zoom for calls that "require strong privacy and confidentiality".

Zoom also had to scramble a fix after Motherboard reported that its iOS app transmitted user data to Facebook without user consent. Its purported privacy lapses have attracted the attention of New York's attorney general. Zoom's CEO Eric Yuan had reportedly confessed in a blog post that the video-conferencing tool was:

"built primary for enterprise customers-large institutions with full IT support. ... We did not design the product with the foresight that, in a matter of weeks, every person in the world would suddenly be working, studying and socializing from home."

On the other hand, the team at Tencent's VooV should be well-cognizant of the potential hiccups from heavy usage given that the domestic version - Tencent Meeting - underwent the baptism of fire when the massively populated country was under lockdown in February. Now, for those who think I am picking on Zoom Video because I write predominantly on Chinese companies or those who will never use anything Chinese-made, the researchers at Citizen Lab have something to add.

They discovered that the mainline Zoom app appeared to be developed by three entities in China, of which two are owned by Zoom. The company did not hide its Chinese presence. In an SEC filing, Zoom indicated it employed at least 700 employees in China. The encryption keys used could also hand onto Chinese hands, whether the meetings are held in China or otherwise:

"The AES-128 keys, which we verified are sufficient to decrypt Zoom packets intercepted in Internet traffic, appear to be generated by Zoom servers, and in some cases, are delivered to participants in a Zoom meeting through servers in China, even when all meeting participants, and the Zoom subscriber's company, are outside of China."

Thus, when users start doubting Zoom can be secure, they are likely to try out Tencent's VooV, especially if their prior inhibition was privacy concerns over the latter. VooV could also be better suited to handle heavy traffic and usage given prior experiences and updates done on the domestic version ("over 14 versions in a matter of 40 days").

Regardless, Tencent is not relying on a single growth engine and its other ventures could bring in more users to its various platforms via the network effect. Tencent has recently ventured (content in Chinese) into issuing microloans, providing Chinese consumers with an alternative to Alipay's Huabei and JD.com's Baitiao.

With overseas game and cloud players in disarray over the global spread of the novel coronavirus, Tencent has partnered with the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker Huawei to develop a cloud gaming platform. I have noted previously that Tencent Cloud significantly expanded its share of the market from 15.4 percent in the third quarter to 18 percent in the fourth quarter, retaining its second position.

Huya (HUYA), the game live-streaming platform spun out of JOYY (YY), is expected to see lockdown-related revenue boosts that would make its first-quarter reporting pretty. However, that might be short-lived. Nevertheless, Tencent, by virtue of being the world's largest gaming company, likely saw longer-term strategic value in exercising an option costing about $262.6 million that makes it the majority shareholder of Huya.

That's not all for Tencent last week. It co-led a $1 billion financing round for Chinese online education platform Yuanfudao with PE firm Hillhouse Capital Group. Yuanfudao offers online courses and homework plans for students and has proven its mantle as schools were shut to reduce the spread of COVID-19, giving Tencent and other investors the confidence to partake in its future growth.

The disparate moves and investments may seem haphazard but they fit into Tencent's portfolio and make sense considering the pandemic has accelerated China's digital transformation. Tencent would want to capture a larger pie of that future market and as shareholders, we should be comforted that the management is being proactive in this regard.

Our understanding of China and Chinese internet companies need a revisit

My previous article titled Chinese Internet Stocks Are A Better Bet Amid COVID-19 was perceived by some readers as being pro-China. The comments tended to bring in political ideological differences and several could be considered healthy doses of skepticism. However, I'm just sharing some data points to justify my arguments for activities normalizing in China. It is media outlets like Bloomberg that are provocative, with article titles like Coronavirus is making China's model look better and better.

In my recent articles, I noticed a rise in comments questioning the recovery in China from the COVID-19 outbreak. Some readers found the normalization in the most populous country with nearly 1.4 billion residents from the deleterious effect of the coronavirus hard to fathom. Many parts of the world are in lockdown mode or are going to do so. It's not that China emerged from the precarious situation easily. It was a hard-won battle against the 'invisible threat'.

In 2018 when the U.S.-China trade war erupted, several pundits predicted that China's economy would suffer terribly resulting in a 'second Asian crisis'. One year later, China was still doing alright and the proud nation celebrated the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China with pompous parades.

'The collapse is coming soon!', 'social unrest will erupt!', 'the credit crisis will implode!', and so on. The "China collapse theory" was said to be popular among the international community for years and particularly during the Global Financial Crisis. Charlene Chu warned in February 2014 that China was 'on the verge of a crisis':

"The banking sector has extended US$14 trillion to US$15 trillion in the span of five years. There's no way that we are not going to have massive problems in China."

Thereafter, the former senior director and head of China financial institutions at the ratings agency Fitch continued to make frequent frightening prognosis regarding hidden losses and bad debts in China. Last year, she made the admission that 'China has ways to delay the reckoning, potentially for a long time.'

It seems even local experts find it challenging to understand the enigmatic country. What about the West? Perhaps we should not even try? Recently, I was introduced to a video in which Yuen Yuen Ang, a professor of political science at the University of Michigan with expertise in China, made a convincing argument that 'Western media' including the well-respected The Economist don't really understand China.

Source: YouTube (screengrab)

An important point Professor Ang made was that we tend to look at political systems in a 'false binary'. While China is predominantly viewed as an autocracy, the country has been run with certain democratic characteristics such as accountability, competition, and limits on power, enabling it to thrive economically and socially. She ended with a statement saying: "China's strength lies not in brute power, but in its flexibility."

Source: YouTube (screengrab)

It's difficult to relate fully Professor Ang's key messages without regurgitating what she had said in the lecture so I encourage you to view the clip yourself. She also spoke at Fiduciary Investors Symposium which was held at Harvard University last year and attended by 'some of [the] world's largest institutional investors,' with most of the delegates who provided feedback giving her the top grade. Fittingly, Ang is named an Andrew Carnegie Fellow by the Carnegie Corporation of New York, a program supporting "high-caliber scholarship that applies fresh perspectives to the most pressing issues of our times."

The biggest lesson here, in my opinion, is that we should not stereotype China and by extension, Chinese internet companies based on some fixed or past notions. It's in this spirit that I wrote a series of articles on the 'revisit' theme. It's not an either/or here.

As American internet companies are well covered on Seeking Alpha, and I believe I have something to share with my exposure to China, I chose to focus on Chinese internet stocks instead. Nevertheless, I'm not advocating a pure investment portfolio comprising the latter only. There is only so much I can address in an article. Readers are, of course, obligated to do your own homework.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, JD, BIDU, NTES, INFO, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.