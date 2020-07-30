Introduction

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow in the US, work from home measures appear as though they may be staying around for a while yet. Alphabet (GOOG) recently announced they'll be letting employees continue to work from home until at least July 2021. A full year yet. Amazon employees can work from home until January 8, 2021, and Twitter employees can work from home indefinitely. This bodes well for the new Work From Home ETF (WFH) that began trading about a month ago.

Data by YCharts

The ETF began trading near $50 per share in late June and has climbed too around $54 as of the time of writing on July 30, 2020. The ETF tracks an index that selects work from home stocks based on a natural language processing algorithm. The algorithm scans public company data and reports for keywords related to work from home, selecting companies that use these keywords more often in their reports. The fund charges a fee of 0.45%. That said, there is a noticeable lack of fundamental analysis in the index's holdings. This could lead to underperformance as the ETF is pulled toward companies knowingly using buzzwords to attract investors, rather than actual smart business and capital allocation decisions.

WFH's Current Portfolio

Just like it's index, the Solactive Remote Work Index, WFH owns 40 holdings. The index selects the top 10 stocks that use specific words and phrases in their reports from each of the following four sectors: remote communications, cybersecurity, online project and document management, and cloud computing. The index is equally weighted across all holdings and rebalances semi-annually, as does WFH.

Digging deeper into some of the ETF's current top 10 holdings, we can see that the top ten companies held by the fund make up around 35% of total holdings. This isn't bad considering these ten companies account for 25% of the absolute number of holdings. The better-performing companies over the last month or so since the ETF began trading will currently be the largest holdings.

Because the ETF initiates positions at equal-weight, the best-performing stocks will grow to become a larger percentage of the total portfolio, while the worst-performing stocks will become a smaller percentage, that is until the fund rebalances and sells some of the best-performing stocks to buy some of the underperforming holdings. Personally, I'm not a fan of this approach. The best companies will likely continue to perform well and see their stock prices rise, while underperforming companies are generally less likely to turn things around. Thus, rebalancing to buy the fund's underperforming stocks and sell the outperforming ones could, in my opinion, be a significant flaw with this particular ETF, especially since the ETF uses no fundamental basis to select stocks.

Source: ETF.com Direxion Work From Home Overview

That said, the general group of stocks that WFH selects I think could continue to perform well over the next 12 or so months. The fund is heavily invested in technology, which makes sense considering the fund's overarching theme. I'm a fan of top holdings like Twilio (TWLO), Crowdstrike (OTC:CRWD), and Amazon (AMZN). Longer-term I think these disruptors are only in the beginning phases of what they'll eventually accomplish, but then again, in the short term, their valuations are near historically high levels. Earnings season is now in full swing and we will now be able to determine whether some of these valuations could be justified given the boost in business from work from home policies. Ultimately I think picking individual winners may be the way to go over an ETF like WFH.

Risks

The key risks I've identified for shareholders of the new Work From Home ETF are the following:

The pandemic is resolved quicker than expected. Either through a natural decline or a vaccine is fully developed and deployed, allowing individuals to return to workplaces sooner than expected, and thus impacting the short term results of work from home stocks.

The fund's heavy weighting in growth-oriented tech stocks exposes the fund to risks such as potentially more volatile holdings and larger valuation contractions or more violent corrections.

Recent regulatory scrutiny over some of the big tech names like Amazon.

Conclusion

The brand new Direxion Work From Home ETF is an easy way to play the work from home theme. The ETF tracks an index that invests in companies that use certain keywords and phrases in their reporting documents to determine holdings. Given the lack of any fundamental basis for determining which companies the fund holds, I have to rate the ETF as neutral. While I think the ETF does hold some great companies, it may also hold some duds. Personally, I would not invest in this ETF and instead pick out the individual stocks I like based on deeper fundamental and technical research. Investors can find some of my ideas in a couple of other work from home themed articles I've written here and here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.