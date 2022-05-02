BeyondImages/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

We recently published our updates on Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) and BHP Group (BHP) (OTCPK:BHPLF) (OTCPK:BHPBF), two diversified miners which we follow. Today we are turning our attention to Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) a pure player in the iron ore space which recently released its first quarter production results. Last time out we gave Rio a hold rating on the back of iron ore spot price uncertainty, stemming from an economic slowdown in China, fresh lockdowns and a real estate crisis which caused a nosedive in iron ore spots last year. Despite this, we took comfort from Rio's relatively simple operational structure and healthy dividend.

Q1 Production Results

Production in Q1 was a little lackluster with a slight decline in the output of Rio's key commodities.

Rio Tinto Q1 production (Rio Tinto)

At an EBITDA level, iron ore and aluminum make up over 80% of the earnings so it's not great to see a slight decline. Rio did not attribute the slight decline to anything but said that Pilbara had had a "challenging quarter". However, guidance remains unchanged for FY 2022, as the Group expects production to pick up in the second half of the year.

Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm commented:

"Production in the first quarter was challenging as expected, re-emphasising a need to lift our operational performance. We launched seven more deployments of the Rio Tinto Safe Production System, building on the achievements from the previous rollouts. As we ramp up Gudai-Darri, our iron ore business will have greater production capacity and be better placed to produce additional tonnes of Pilbara Blend in the second half".

It is also worth noting that Rio's Pilbara shipments guidance is subject to the commissioning and the ramp-up of two projects in the region, and assumes no further government restrictions despite the circulation of a highly contagious variant in northwestern Australia which rival BHP had attributed to a slowdown in production in this last quarter.

Iron Ore Spots

Despite our initially cautious outlook on iron ore at the beginning of the year compared to other commodities, we have recently seen the Chinese government take supportive actions in a bid to prop up their economy. Firstly we saw a slashing of the minimum reserves which Chinese banks need to hold for foreign currency holdings. Then, more importantly, we saw the news that the Chinese government pledged monetary support to prop up the real economy. Here at the lab, we believe that this will provide stability to the underlying price and subsequently reduce stock volatility.

Mongolia

In other important news for Rio Tinto, in January, the Group announced that a resolution had been found with the Mongolian government to move forward the Oyu Tolgoi copper mining project. Rio will undertake a re-forecasting of CAPEX in this first half of the year for the project.

Conclusion

Thanks to a revised outlook on iron ore spot prices we see the future as less volatile for Rio Tinto, though we still prefer energy transition metals and see more long-term support in those areas. Despite the recent pullback in stock price for miners, it is still the best performing sector this year to date.

We feel that the discount to BHP is not merited and that the current EV/EBITDA valuation of 3.2x is attractive. Another factor to consider is the enormous 12% dividend yield. Rio remains our top pick for iron ore exposure and we rate the stock with a buy.

