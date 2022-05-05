Fabrizio Annovi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) just released its three-month numbers. After our recent initiation, we confirm our buy rating and we comment on the Q1 results. Here at the Evidence Labs, we are positive on the luxury sector as a protection shield against inflation.

Why we were interested in Ferrari?

No relevant Russia exposure; Better product mix with personalisation offer that will create an upside in profit; After the recent sell-off due to the Russian invasion, our internal team sees Ferrari with a compelling valuation.

Q1 Results In Line With Expectations

Ferrari grew in double figures in the first three months of the year in line with the consensus expectations. Going into the details, top-line sales improved by 17.3% to €1.186 billion (consensus stood at €1.184) with 3,251 cars delivered, 480 more units or +17.3% compared to the previous year. Deliveries were driven by the Ferrari Roma and the SF90 family, together with the Portofino. We note that the first deliveries of the 812 Competizione also began during the quarter. Instead, deliveries of the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 were fewer than the previous year. Geographically speaking, the EMEA region recorded a 19.5% increase in shipments; Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan reported a robust 46.9% increase whereas the Americas are out of tune showing a decline of 12.8%.

Scuderia's EBITDA increased by 12.5% ​​to €423 million, again in line with the consensus estimate of €425 million, with a margin of 35.6%, and the EBIT rose by 15.4% to €307 million (just slightly above Wall Street analyst estimates of €298 million) with a margin of 25.9%. Ferrari recorded a net profit of €239 million compared to €206 million in the same period of 2021 (+16%).

Free cash flow generation was also exceptional, amounting to €299 million with an improved net industrial debt of €136 million. In addition, available liquidity was €2.162 billion on 31 March, including unused committed credit lines worth €668 million.

"In the start of the year we recorded excellent results, with a double-digit growth on the main financial indicators. The first quarter was characterized by a record level of revenues, EBITDA and industrial free cash flow, which almost doubled to approximately Euro 300 million thanks in particular to the collection of advances on the Daytona SP3. Margins in the quarter were in line with our guidance", commented the Ferrari CEO, Benedetto Vigna. He also explained that "these results were sustained by a strong net order intake, which continued firmly over the first three months of the year: today the order book already covers well into 2023 and most of our models are sold out. Despite 2022 has been marked by several uncertainties in the geopolitical scenario, I therefore remain optimistic about the future prospect of the Company that we will present soon at the Capital Markets Day".

Ferrari Q1 Results

Conclusion & Valuation

While waiting for the company to reveal future prospects at the Capital Markets Day to be held in Maranello on June 16th, Ferrari confirmed the guidance for 2022 on the basis of a series of assumptions. Mainly:

Enrichment of the model mix that more than offsets the negative impact due to the end of the life cycle of the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2; Ferrari Daytona SP3 production and Purosangue deliveries in 2023; Lower F1 sponsorship revenue that will be offset by championship results over this year.

Ferrari Outlook - Q1 Results

These were negatively viewed by the market. But we should note that Ferrari is currently in line with estimated expectations for the full 2022. During the period, the buyback of shares amounted to €135 million.

Concerning the valuation, we continue to value Ferrari with a multiple of 23x EV/EBITDA. We confirmed a €2 billion EBITDA in our 2023 forecast thanks to a better product portfolio and no changes in volume growth. We recognise a bull case compared to Street analyst consensus, exceeding the EBITDA of more than €200 million. Our derived target price is set at $230 per share versus $211 at the time of writing.

