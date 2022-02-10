Inflation is soaring - watch these stocks for positive pricing impact

Inflation is the topic of the day after the consumer price index rose 7.5% from a year ago on elevated prices across many different types of products and services. Big bursts of higher prices were seen in some of the categories listed below.

Prices for the category that includes meat, poultry, fish and eggs broke 12.2% higher over the last year. Watch Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) and Hormel (NYSE:HRL) for margin relief in Q1.

Prices in the furniture and bedding category saw a 17.0% jump. Watch Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX), La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB), Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) and Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) to see if the higher prices will be sticky even after labor and input cost pressures recede.

New auto vehicle prices jumped 12.2% from last year. Watch Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Toyota (NYSE:TM) to see if the favorable pricing backdrop will sustain.

Lodging away from home prices soared 20.5%. Watch Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT), Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H), Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) for some benefit.

Car and truck rental prices skyrocketed 29.3%. Watch Hertz Global (NASDAQ:HTZ), Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR), United Rentals (NYSE:URI) to see if higher labor costs are being offset.

Admission to sporting events increased 23.5%. Watch Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) and SeatGeek-RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) for margin improvement.

