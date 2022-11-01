XPeng October deliveries down 50% Y/Y

Nov. 01, 2022

facade of Xpeng Motors electric car store

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) reported deliveries of 5,101 Smart EVs in October 2022, down around 40% M/M and ~50% Y/Y from 10,138 delivered in Oct 2021.
  • Deliveries comprised 2,104 P7 smart sports sedans, 1,665 P5 smart family sedans, 709 G3i smart compact SUVs. October deliveries also included 623 G9 Flagship SUVs, the company’s fourth production model launched in September. Mass deliveries of the G9 began on October 27, reaching customers in over 100 cities across China.
  • A quick look at company's monthly sales trends:

  • As of October 31, 2022, year-to-date deliveries reached 103,654, representing a 56% increase Y/Y.
  • U.S. listed shares of XPEV were up 3% in premarket hours
  • Peers, Nio (NIO) and Li Auto (LI) delivered 10,059 (+174.3% Y/Y) and 10,052 (+31.4% Y/Y) vehicles, respectively.

