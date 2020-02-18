7 High-Yield Stocks I'm Buying For My Retirement Portfolio In This Red-Hot Market

My retirement portfolio is now paying me 6.9% of my invested capital in annual dividends that Morningstar estimates will grow 7.4% CAGR over time. My blue chip dividend stock portfolio is 16% undervalued and well-diversified, meaning I don't need to worry about short-term market noise.

Those seven companies are objectively above-average quality, but trading at valuations less than the 10.3 forward P/E the S&P 500 bottomed at on March 9th, 2009.

I paid an average 8.0 times earnings/cash flow or 33% below average private equity valuations. That's nearly as good as the average 7.0 Shark Tank multiple.

Even at record highs, I was able to put significant savings to work buying MPLX, OZK, FL, CCL, UNM, BMY and VIAC last week.

While gamblers speculate about what the market will do next, prudent long-term investors only focus on appropriate risk-management while buying quality income-producing assets at reasonable/attractive valuations.

I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating bi-weekly schedule. This means an update every two weeks on:

7 High-Yield Buys I Just Made For My Retirement Portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings)

I'm Buying 3 Of These 5 Amazing Dividend Stocks For My Retirement Portfolio: (My "What I'm Buying Next" series), which shows how I screen the Dividend Kings Master List for the best stocks to buy in any given week

The best dividend Kings and Aristocrats to buy now will become a monthly series that screens for all dividend stocks with 25+ year dividend growth streaks based on various investor needs (growth, yield, quality, etc.).

I've also broken out the "Why Valuation ALWAYS Matters" intro to this series.

7 High-Yield Stocks I'm Buying For My Portfolio Now

Bank OZK (OZK) 18 shares @ $27.71 (initial position)

Carnival (CCL) 12 shares @ $42.92 (initial position)

Carnival 13 shares @ $42.55 (follow on limit at 4.7% yield)

Carnival 14 shares @ $41.67 (follow on limit 4.8% yield)

Bristol-Myers (BMY) 4 shares @66.68 (weekly buy)

Bristol-Myers 9 shares @66.67 (follow on limit at 2.7%)

Bristol-Myers 4 shares @ $66.25 (weekly buy)

ViacomCBS (VIAC) 7 shares @ $35.15 (weekly buy)

ViacomCBS 17 shares @ $34.29 (follow on limit at 2.8% yield)

ViacomCBS 8 shares @ $35.22 (weekly buy)

Unum Group (UNM) 18 shares @ $29.33 (initial position)

Unum Group 19 shares at $29.23 (follow on limit at 3.9% yield)

Foot Locker (FL) 13 shares @$40.31 (initial position)

Foot Locker 14 shares at $40.01 (follow on limit at 3.8% yield)

Foot Locker 15 shares at $38.97 (follow on limit at 3.9% yield)

MPLX (MPLX) 25 units @ $22.73 (follow on limit at 12.1% yield)

MPLX 26 units @ $22.54 (follow on limit at 12.2% yield)

MPLX 27 units @$22.36 (follow on limit at 12.3% yield)

It's been a very busy week of buying for me. Last Monday alone I had 10 orders to fill.

Why am I buying these seven companies right now? Because

I have a lot of capital I can put to work (sufficient for 25 more limit orders through tax day) I know that "time in the market is more important than market timing" I know that in the words of Warren Buffett, "it's better to be approximately right, than precisely wrong"

Basically, I don't look at technical charts, nor do I let fears of a future market pullback stop me from buying quality companies at great prices.

Rather I think like a prudent businessman, which is what all investors are.

Your portfolio is a holding company that owns stakes in other companies.

Now you'll notice something about my buys last week. Each is small, about $500 or so. My portfolio is large, and so each buy is not a needle-moving event.

But whether you're investing $5 or $5 million at any one time, doesn't matter. The principles of sound and prudent long-term investing are always the same.

Master a prudent strategy that fits your needs when you are starting out, and when you become wealthy, you're far more likely to keep it.

I'm a huge fan of Shark Tank, which is why I approach investing with the mind of a venture capitalist.

Here are the average multiples (in this case enterprise value/EBITDA) of private equity deals over the last few years. Ben Graham and David Dodd literally invented value investing and

after studying 200 years of market data they concluded historical CAGR returns were about 7%, implying that a 6.7% earnings yield or 15 PE/cash flow multiples were "reasonable and sound" for most companies.

Specifically, the Graham/Dodd fair value formula (built into F.A.S.T. Graphs) they pioneered says that

a company growing at zero is worth about 8.5 times earnings/cash flow

a company growing at 3.25% to 15% is worth about 15

a company growing between 0% and 3.25% is worth between 8.5 and 15 times earnings/cash flow

Chuck Carnevale, my fellow Dividend King cofounder, has based his 50 years in asset management on the work of Graham/Dodd. He calls earnings/cash flow yield the "essence of valuation."

Thus the way to think of every stock you buy is not as digits on a screen that swing wildly in price from day to day but

an ownership stake in a real business, that pays you a certain earnings/cash flow yield at a given price

Valuation is not just about dividend yield or long-term return potential. It's also part of prudent risk management.

Graham called good valuation your "margin of safety." The future is never certain. A quality company you buy today might become the next GE (GE) or CenturyLink (CTL), two former aristocrats.

Failed Aristocrats Over The Past Decade

(Source: Ploutos) note MO did not cut its dividend it spun off three businesses and is a dividend king

As you can see even the bluest of blue chips can fail, which is where margin of safety comes in.

The speculator thinks in terms of short-term capital gains, the prudent investor thinks in terms of earnings/cash flow risk-premium, i.e., the reward/risk ratio.

Here is what I mean.

Earnings/cash flow yield is 100/the P/E/price/cash flow.

10-year Treasury yield = risk-free rate of return

Earnings/cash flow yield - 10-year yield = earnings/cash flow risk-premium

Since 2000 Goldman Sachs reports average earnings yield risk premium as 3.7%

So let's take a look at the seven companies I bought to see why I consider these to be not just reasonable and prudent uses of my savings, but downright great deals. Ones that are literally worthy of private equity firms or even the Shark Tank.

average private equity multiple: 12.3

average Shark Tank multiple (first 10 seasons): 7.0

Here are the fundamental stats of the seven companies I bought opportunistically.

(Source: Master List) green = potential good buy or better, blue = potential reasonable buy, yellow = hold, red = potential sell/trim

The Master List is now color-coded for easier reference. Everything I buy is always a good buy or better. To see why here are the fundamental stats of these companies.

Fundamental Stats:

average quality score: 8.3/11 above-average (average aristocrat 9.7)

average dividend safety: 4.2/5 above-average (average aristocrat 4.7)

average yield: 5.0% vs. S&P 500 1.8% and 3% to 4% most "high-yield" ETFs/funds

vs. S&P 500 1.8% and 3% to 4% most "high-yield" ETFs/funds average valuation: 39% discount to fair value (aka "margin of safety") vs. S&P 500 14% to 24% historically overvalued

discount to fair value (aka "margin of safety") vs. S&P 500 14% to 24% historically overvalued average dividend growth streak: 10.2 years = dividend achiever

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 11.2% CAGR

average analyst long-term growth forecast: 8.2% CAGR vs. 6.3% S&P 500 over the last 20 years

average PE/price to cash flow: 8.0 = 12.5% earnings/cash flow yield

average PEG ratio: 0.98 vs. 2.25 S&P 500

vs. 2.25 S&P 500 average return on capital: 50% = top 26% of respective industries

5-year total return potential: 5.0% yield + 8.2% growth + 10.4% CAGR valuation mean reversion = 23.6% CAGR (18% to 29% with 20% margin of error)

My earnings/cash flow yield risk-premium on these seven buys was 10.9% or 2.9 times the S&P average since 2000.

The return on capital of these companies is 50%, meaning their pre-tax profit/operating capital (all money invested to run the business) is in the top 26% of their respective industries.

Joel Greenblatt is one of the legends of investing, as are Buffett, Munger, Miller, Graham, Dodd and Lynch.

I consider Greenblatt, Lynch and Buffett my three "patron saints of sound investing."

Buffett: "wonderful companies at a fair price"

Greenblatt: "above-average companies at below-average prices"

Lynch: "growth at a reasonable price"

The companies I bought had a forward PEG of 0.98, return on capital (Greenblatt's favorite quality/moat proxy) of 50%, and some of them (Bristol) are downright wonderful companies I bought at a wonderful price.

Am I concerned with what happens with their prices tomorrow, next week or even this year? Nope.

Wuhan outbreak? Just another potential buying opportunity.

2020 election uncertainty? Just another potential buying opportunity.

2021 recession fears (overblown based on the data)? Just another buying opportunity.

The market is overvalued and at high risk of a pullback/correction? Just another potential buying opportunity.

For 10 years doomsday pundits have been telling us how every new "crisis" was going to cause the next great market crash. Every pullback was met with calls of "here comes the big one!"

(Source: Guggenheim Partners, Ned Davis Research)

But here are the facts. Since both 2009 and 1945, we've averaged a 5+% pullback/correction every six months.

Since 1990, JPMorgan Asset Management reports that the average intra-year market decline has been 13.8%. Yet the market has gone up 75% of years.

Over any 3-month period, the probability of the market moving higher is 70%. Over any given year 75%. Once you hit 16 years, the market has never (since 1926 including the Great Depression) posted negative returns.

It's always possible that we will see a period of negative returns for US stocks that lasts 20 years or longer. On Wall Street, the probability of something that's within the laws of physics is never zero.

But the prudent investor goes with the best available evidence and data about what has worked in the past and is likely to work well in the future.

Buying above-average quality companies, that are yielding a safe and growing 5% and paying 8 times earnings/cash flow for them? That is not just a reasonable decision, it's a downright Shark Tank-like deal that I struck last week.

My Retirement Portfolio Buys Since March 2019

(Source: Morningstar)

This is not my entire portfolio, just what I've bought since switching to a 100% blue chip dividend investment strategy about a year ago.

What I buy is based on my long-term portfolio goals of

3% to 6% yield

5% to 10% long-term dividend growth

9+/11 blue chip weighted quality

4+/5 above-average or better dividend safety

What does my entire retirement portfolio look like?

My Entire Retirement Portfolio

Company Ticker Yield Quality Score Dividend Safety Score Weighting Weighted Quality Score Weighted Dividend Safety Weighted Dividend Yield Weighted Margin Of Safety Discount To Fair Value AbbVie -dividend aristocrat ABBV 5.0% 9 4 10.3% 0.9263134504 0.4116948668 0.52% 2.83% 27% Altria - dividend king MO 7.5% 9 4 7.0% 0.6306443939 0.2802863973 0.52% 1.47% 21% Brookfield Property Partners (uses K-1 tax form) - BPR is non-K1 equivalent REIT BPY 7.2% 8 3 6.5% 0.5202486401 0.19509324 0.47% 1.91% 29% MPLX (uses K-1 tax form) MPLX 11.6% 8 4 6.0% 0.4782699501 0.2391349751 0.69% 2.52% 42% Energy Transfer (uses K-1 tax form) ET 9.6% 8 4 4.9% 0.3952979737 0.1976489869 0.47% 2.21% 45% Texas Instruments TXN 2.7% 11 5 4.4% 0.4850670126 0.2204850057 0.12% -1.57% -36% Enbridge -dividend champion ENB 6.6% 10 5 4.0% 0.4020921627 0.2010460814 0.26% 0.77% 19% British American Tobacco BTI 5.9% 8 4 4.0% 0.3210630252 0.1605315126 0.24% 1.06% 26% Iron Mountain IRM 7.5% 8 4 4.0% 0.3198722653 0.1599361327 0.30% 0.45% 11% Walgreens -dividend aristocrat WBA 3.5% 8 4 3.8% 0.3068194994 0.1534097497 0.13% 1.51% 39% Broadcom AVGO 4.1% 9 4 3.7% 0.3355634618 0.1491393164 0.15% 0.37% 10% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (uses K-1 tax form) BIP 3.9% 10 4 3.2% 0.3247770618 0.1299108247 0.13% -0.14% -4% NextEra Energy Partners NEP 3.6% 9 4 2.9% 0.2651204205 0.117831298 0.11% -1.26% -43% Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 2.7% 9 4 2.8% 0.2506101902 0.1113823067 0.08% 1.04% 37% Innovative Industrial Properties - speculative IIPR 4.1% 7 3 2.5% 0.1742106439 0.07466170453 0.10% 0.37% 15% UnitedHealth Group UNH 1.4% 11 5 2.4% 0.2684173033 0.1220078651 0.04% -0.56% -23% Simon Property Group SPG 6.1% 11 5 2.4% 0.2655607296 0.1207094226 0.15% 0.56% 23% 3M - dividend aristocrat & king MMM 3.6% 10 4 2.2% 0.2178502868 0.0871401147 0.08% 0.36% 16% A.O. Smith -dividend aristocrat AOS 2.2% 11 5 2.1% 0.2360517576 0.1072962535 0.05% 0.22% 10% CVS Health CVS 2.8% 8 4 1.9% 0.1558609985 0.07793049926 0.06% 0.71% 36% BlackRock BLK 2.6% 11 5 1.9% 0.2076893661 0.09440425731 0.05% 0.02% 1% Illinois Tool Works - dividend aristocrat ITW 2.3% 11 5 1.8% 0.201192867 0.0914513032 0.04% -0.59% -32% Meredith Corp -speculative MDP 7.4% 7 3 1.8% 0.1234789784 0.05291956217 0.13% 1.04% 59% Lazard LAZ 4.5% 8 4 1.7% 0.1387809893 0.06939049466 0.08% 0.21% 12% Imperial Brands - speculative OTCQX:IMBBY 10.3% 7 3 1.5% 0.1078924954 0.04623964089 0.16% 0.60% 39% Apple AAPL 0.9% 9 5 1.2% 0.1048958408 0.05827546713 0.01% -0.82% -71% Albemarle - dividend champion ALB 1.6% 10 5 1.1% 0.107072124 0.05353606198 0.02% -0.07% -6% Amazon AMZN NA 11 NA 1.0% 0.1123938588 NA NA 0.11% 10% Antero Midstream - speculative AM 28.0% 7 3 1.0% 0.06755047763 0.0289502047 0.27% 0.36% 37% Skyworks Solutions SWKS 1.5% 8 4 0.8% 0.06608084897 0.03304042449 0.01% -0.17% -20% Caterpillar - dividend aristocrat CAT 3.0% 11 5 0.8% 0.09036597523 0.04107544328 0.02% 0.02% 3% EPR Properties EPR 6.4% 7 3 0.8% 0.05271676807 0.0225929006 0.05% 0.02% 3% Lowe's - dividend aristocrat & king LOW 1.8% 11 5 0.6% 0.06905401306 0.03138818775 0.01% -0.10% -16% Texas Roadhouse TXRH 1.9% 9 5 0.6% 0.0523708759 0.02909493106 0.01% -0.05% -8% Foot Locker FL 3.7% 8.0 4.0 0.4% 0.03261716454 0.1304686581 0.05% 0.00% 34% Carnival CCL 4.7% 8 4 0.4% 0.03175915082 0.01587957541 0.02% 0.18% 45% ViacomCBS VIAC 2.8% 8 4 0.4% 0.03175053045 0.01587526523 0.01% 0.23% 58% Polaris-Super SWAN dividend champion in 2020 PII 2.7% 11 5 0.3% 0.03684308325 0.01674685602 0.01% 0.08% 24% Johnson & Johnson - dividend aristocrat & king, AAA rated credit rating JNJ 2.5% 11 5 0.3% 0.03147525344 0.01430693338 0.01% -0.03% -9% Unum Group UNM 3.8% 9.0 5.0 0.3% 0.02382582839 0.01323657133 0.01% 0.11% 41% Philip Morris International PM 5.3% 10 4 0.3% 0.0253668624 0.01014674496 0.01% 0.02% 7% Bank OZK OZK 3.7% 8 4 0.1% 0.009713427919 0.00485671396 0.00% 0.04% 33% Average 5.0% 9.1 4.2 100% 9.0 4.2 5.6% 16% 13%

Fundamental Stats:

weighted quality score: 9.0/11 blue chip

weighted dividend safety score: 4.2/5 above-average

weighted yield: 5.6%

weighted discount to fair value: 16%

weighted forward PE: 12.4 = 8.1% earnings yield = 1.75 S&P 500 historical risk premium

= 1.75 S&P 500 historical risk premium weighted price to cash flow: 9.5 = 10.5% cash flow yield

weighted long-term growth forecast (Morningstar): 7.4% CAGR = doubles every decade

5-year total return potential: 5.6% yield + 7.4% growth + 3.5% CAGR valuation mean reversion: 16.5% CAGR (13% to 20% CAGR with 20% margin of error)

I've achieved my overall strategic goal of above-average quality at below-average prices, as well as growth at a reasonable price.

But long-term thinking is made better by an ever-expanding stream of dividends that help keep me focused on sound investing principles and thinking like a Shark, not a speculator.

Dividend Profile

I've built my portfolio with small buys, which add up to big things over time.

Total Portfolio Income Average Monthly Income Average Daily Income Net Yield On Invested Capital $23,419 $1,952 $64.16 6.93%

Dividend Accrual Rate: $1 every 22 minutes of the year

My portfolio is now paying me a small fortune in dividends, every year, month and day. I like to think in terms of how long it takes me to earn $1 in dividends from my companies. That figure is steadily dropping and amounts to $0.01 every 4 seconds.

But while almost $2,000 per month is a good passive income, it's not enough to raise a family on in the future. Especially not when your definition of financial independence is being able to live off 50% of post-tax dividends alone.

Fortunately, time is on my side.

Long-Term Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Forecast

Years From Now Annual Dividends Daily Dividends Hourly Dividends 5 $30,463 $83.5 $3.48 10 $39,625 $108.6 $4.52 15 $51,544 $141.2 $5.88 20 $67,047 $183.7 $7.65 25 $87,213 $238.9 $9.96 30 $113,445 $310.8 $12.95 35 $147,567 $404.3 $16.85 40 $191,951 $525.9 $21.91 45 $249,686 $684.1 $28.50 50 $324,786 $889.8 $37.08 55 $422,475 $1,157.5 $48.23 60 $549,546 $1,505.6 $62.73 65 $714,837 $1,958.5 $81.60 70 $929,843 $2,547.5 $106.15 75 $1,209,519 $3,313.8 $138.07 80 $1,573,316 $4,310.5 $179.60 85 $2,046,534 $5,606.9 $233.62 90 $2,662,086 $7,293.4 $303.89 95 $3,462,781 $9,487.1 $395.29 100 $4,504,309 $12,340.6 $514.19

(Sources: Morningstar, Master List, Fed Guidance, Bond Market)

Here is how my dividend would grow assuming I maintain Morningstar's 7.4% CAGR long-term dividend growth forecast, and inflation averages 2% over time (Fed and bond market agree that's likely).

Even if I never invested another penny, nor reinvested dividends (I always do) I'm well on my way to achieving my financial goals.

Bottom Line: The Quest For Financial Independence Is Achieved Week By Week, Through Disciplined Sound Investing Principles

I don't even bother checking my portfolio's value or profit/losses except once per year for my annual performance review articles.

There is no need to because I buy quality income-producing assets at reasonable to downright fantastic valuations. I trust my risk management rules and competent and trustworthy management to deliver on each company's growth thesis and, the words of Buffett, prove my "facts and reasoning right."

In the meantime, I'm collecting an exponentially growing stream of safe dividends that put me closer to my dream of a dividend funded financial independence closer with every weekly buy and limit order that fills.

The only thing that matters to me in the short term is my dividends. These grow every week, as I steadily buy quality income-producing assets at private equity/Shark Tank valuations.

Every "crisis" and pullback/correction is an opportunity to buy those same quality assets at even more attractive valuations.

(Source: AZ Quotes)

Armed with one heck of a watchlist, which is the culmination of six years of experience/constant learning as a dividend stock analyst, I never lose sleep over what the market will do next.

As Chuck Carnevale says, "it's a market of stocks, not a stock market."

Something great is always on sale, no matter your need/goal/time horizon or risk profile. Rather than focus on what my paper profits are doing at any given time, I think of what great dividend stocks I'll be buying next.

