4 Stocks to Watch for Monday: Tesla, Axsome Therapeutics and more
Oct. 03, 2022 8:37 AM ETABB, TSLA, AXSM, LEVIBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor2 Comments
Following declines over the past couple of weeks, the major U.S. equity averages are looking to stabilize in early trading Monday, with the futures pointing to a mixed start to the session. While overall trading looks lackluster, a few names are seeing significant action headed into the session. Here are four key stocks to watch:
- Tesla (TSLA) lost ground in premarket trading, dropping more than 5% following the release of its latest delivery figures. Elon Musk's EV maker reached record deliveries in Q3, with the company hitting a figure of 343,830. Still, this was below the total that analysts had predicted.
- ABB (ABB) also lost ground in premarket action following the completion of a spinoff of its turbocharging unit, called Accelleron. The stock dropped about 5%. ABB characterized the transaction as part of its portfolio management strategy.
- Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) advanced nearly 8% before the opening bell, boosted by the release of clinical trial data on its Sunosi product. The company reported that Sunosi showed improved cognitive function in patients with a sleep disorder known as excessive daytime sleepiness.
- A positive analyst comment gave a lift to Levi Strauss (LEVI). The stock ticked up 1% as Bank of America called the apparel maker a best-in-class brand ahead of its earnings report, due out later this week.
In other major market news on Monday, crude oil surged in early trading as OPEC+ considers a production cut.
