Qualitatively Combining '7 Ways To Beat The Market'

I have recently published an extensive update of work on Seeking Alpha regarding the long-term outperformance generated by factor tilts - Size, Value, Low Volatility, Dividend Growth, Equal-Weighting, Momentum, and Quality. While some may discount these strategies as backcasting or data mining, I believe there are structural reasons why these strategies have generated outperformance over multiple business cycles.

The most common question I receive from readers is how to combine these factor tilts into a portfolio. There are challenges to publishing a piece on this topic. My readers necessarily have different risk tolerances, investment horizons, and views on the current business cycle. What I am endeavoring to accomplish in this piece - and its companion quantitative piece - is to suggest a framework to readers that can help solve this portfolio construction riddle. I am going to attack this question from two angles - qualitative and quantitative - in two separate, but related, articles.

For each of the factor tilts described in my "7 Ways to Beat the Market" series, I have full year total returns dating back to 1996. Longer datasets for these factor tilts are available, but the particular return series for the factor tilts that I am using in this article are replicated by low-cost exchange traded funds, giving readers a ready opportunity to explore these strategies in a cost-effective manner.

All seven of these factor tilts have generated both absolute and risk-adjusted outperformance versus the S&P 500 (SPY) as depicted below:

Despite the myriad of numbers above, this piece is the qualitative view. As such, we begin with a pictorial demonstration of when these strategies might be most appropriately deployed over the course of a business cycle. (I am not a gifted artist, so this line below is actually a historical market period with the dates excluded).

Low Volatility (SPLV) (USMV) and Dividend Growth (NOBL) are best during the late cycle period, offering lower drawdowns during recessionary periods. Value (RPV), Size (IJR), and Equal Weighting (RSP) - which gleans outperformance from a combination of size and value - are best in the early recovery phase after these stocks have corrected during the contractionary phase. Momentum (MTUM) is more of a mid-cycle phenomenon.

How do we know where we are in the business cycle? That is the trillion-dollar question, and one that makes (and breaks) markets. Each of the seven factor tilts produced both absolute and risk-adjusted outperformance over the inclusive 24-year sample period. Could tweaking our exposure to these factor tilts at various points of the business cycle improve performance?

An equal-weighting of the seven strategies, rebalanced annually, produced pretty strong outperformance in our dataset. You can see from the bottom of the first table that the outperformance of these strategies versus the S&P 500 has been 2.4% per year. While that incremental 2.4% annual excess return per year may not seem like much, an investor in this factor tilt portfolio would have ended this long sample period with roughly 75% more money. That is pretty extraordinary since these factor tilts largely draw from the broad index that they handily outperform. The "Equal Weight of the 7 Ways" also had lower volatility, meaningfully higher risk-adjusted returns, and a better best year (2013) and a better worst year (2008) than the S&P 500.

This stylized strategy did very well over this period. Can we do even better? We may not know when the business cycle is going to turn - certainly, that is a predominant question in aging business cycles like what we are currently experiencing in the U.S. - but we generally know when a cycle has turned. We are not trying to bottom-tick markets but simply acknowledge that after markets have struggled that certain factors tend to perform better in subsequent periods. The three strategies that I suggested as factors to outperform in early recovery periods - Value, Size, and Equal-Weighting - all outperformed in early cycle periods in the dataset. The two worst returns for the S&P 500 in the dataset - 2002 and 2008 - were followed by very strong outperformance by these three "recovery factors" in 2003 and 2009. In fact, if you would have changed the equal-weight of the seven factors to an equal-weight of these three factors in just those two years in this long dataset, you average annual return improves by nearly another 0.6% per year, boosting average annual returns from 11.6% to 12.2%. Outperformance versus the S&P 500 climbs from 2.4% to 3.0% per annum. I have tabled that hypothetical adjustment below:

While it is more difficult to time the end of the business cycle, Momentum has historically provided a clue. As I wrote in Momentum As A Bearish Signal, the mid-cycle momentum factor strongly outperformed in 1998, 1999, 2007, and again in 2017. These years, of course, preceded the tech bubble correction, the Great Recession, and the more modest sell-off in 2018. Low Volatility and Dividend growth would meaningfully outperform from 2000 to 2002 and in the large drawdown in 2008. If instead of owning the seven factors in equal weights, you would have simply owned only Low Volatility and Dividend Growth in just three years - 2000, 2008, and 2018 - you would have improved your long-run average annual returns by another 1.3%. Lower drawdowns in 2000 and 2008 and modest outperformance in 2018 bumps the factor tilt strategy to 13.5% per annum. Of course, a shift into Treasuries would have improved returns even more, but I have eschewed that bold call and left this examination to only the equity market factor tilts.

Timing the business cycle is difficult, but understanding your life cycle is easier. As investors approach retirement, a shift towards lower volatility or dividend growth stocks could improve risk-adjusted returns. As I recently wrote in The New 60/40, lower volatility stocks could be an important substitute for fixed income in moderating portfolio risk while still generating attractive returns. Value and Size could be part of tactical tilts when market opportunities present themselves.

Summary

Value, Size, and Equal-Weighting, which captures its alpha from a combination of Value and Size - are best used in early recovery periods.

Momentum is a mid-cycle stalwart but suffers in late cycle periods. Importantly, it can also be an effective signal for when markets are broadly stretched.

Low Volatility, Dividend Growth - and to a lesser extent Quality - tend to outperform in late cycle periods as we head into a recessionary phase.

A Combination of my "7 Ways" has outperformed in early recovery periods and late cycle contractionary periods. The combination of these strategies has underperformed as cycles have aged - trailing during the inflation of the tech bubble and more recently during the tech-led late cycle expansion we have experienced in recent years. A tilt towards Momentum or Quality could improve returns in those periods, but I am personally more comfortable positioning for the downturn (Low Volatility/Dividend Growth) and tactically adding risk during the early phases of a recovery (Size/Value) then chasing stocks with elevated valuations that are getting more expensive in a business cycle that feels like it is aging.

I hope this article helps present a qualitative picture about portfolio construction from factor tilts. Please see an upcoming companion article on a quantitative approach to portfolio construction that complements this qualitative piece.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJR,RPV,SPLV,NOBL,RSP,SPY.MTUM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.